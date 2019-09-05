Grosjean or Hulkenberg? Haas still pondering

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has outlined the decision he needs to make between Romain Grosjean and Nico Hulkenberg for a seat in 2020.

Steiner revealed during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend that the team will choose between current driver Grosjean and Hulkenberg for next year after the German lost his Renault seat to Esteban Ocon. Haas has traditionally looked to finalize its driver lineup after the midseason break and Steiner says he is weighing up whether stability and a known quantity would be better for the team.

“We are not going to judge Romain on a race-by-race, week (basis),” Steiner said. “For sure he needs to do a result, but he knows what helps and what doesn’t help. It’s more like where do we want to go with the team in the future? That’s the bigger decision.

“We know Romain pretty well; we know his strengths, and if he has one bad weekend it doesn’t mean the next one isn’t fantastic. We need to make the decision for the team, where we want to go next. What is better — stay with what you know, or go for something new? That is the bigger decision to be made at the moment and that takes a little bit of time.”

Steiner says Haas is in a good position to be able to choose between the two drivers, given their experience and the lack of available seats elsewhere on the grid.

“There is no desperation setting in. The market wasn’t moving a lot this year and there are not a lot of big movements going on. It is very difficult to decide what is better to do, therefore it takes a little bit longer. It’s not ‘is he good or is he not good.’

“We know Romain pretty well but I can see what Hulkenberg has done. It’s about what is fitting better in the bigger scheme of things in the team going forwards.”