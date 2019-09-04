The Week in IndyCar, Sept 4, with Jack Harvey and Toby Sowery

It was a messy weekend for many at the Portland Grand Prix, including Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey, who was clobbered into submission and out of contention early in the event, and who makes his return to The Week In IndyCar podcast, and he’s followed by new Indy Lights race winner Toby Sowery from the HMD/Pelfrey team.

Jack Harvey (starts at 11m32s) Toby Sowery (1h05m48s)

The Week In IndyCar, Sept 4, Listener Q&A Part 1

It’s Part 1 of a packed listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast following a news-rich Portland Grand Prix.

The Week In IndyCar, Sept 4, Listener Q&A Part 2

It’s Part 2 of a packed listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast following a news-rich Portland Grand Prix.