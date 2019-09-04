John Morton to drive in the Morton Trophy Race at Sonoma

Classic Sports Racing Group has just two events remaining in its 2019 season, and the next one is the hugely popular Charity Challenge Oct. 4-6 at Sonoma Raceway.

This year’s event comes with a huge bonus as veteran racer John Morton–famous in Trans-Am, Can-Am, IMSA GTP, F5000 and many other race car types–will not only serve as Grand Marshal and oversee the series that bears his name, but will also race in the season finale of the Morton Trophy, a series created for small sedans from the 1960s and 1970s. Click on the link below to listen to a June 2019 interview Morton did with Spokane Public Radio for more on his role in changing the story of Japanese cars in America.

The event will include all the usual CSRG race groups with vintage and historic race cars from the 1930s to the 1990s running in nine race groups. Click on the link below to see who’s registered.

In its first 15 years, the CSRG Charity Challenge Series has raised nearly $1 million in contributions to the Sonoma Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charities.