Acura Team Penske confirms Rahal return for Petit Le Mans

Acura Team Penske has confirmed that Graham Rahal will rejoin its driving strength for next month’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, the 10-hour season finale for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Rahal will once again team up with Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor in the No. 7 Acura ARX-05 DPi. Rahal will replace fellow IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, who will be racing in Australia at the Bathurst 1000 that weekend, on the team.

“It will be great to team up with Helio and Ricky again as they close out the season and we’ll be working to get the best possible result to help Acura lock up several championships that weekend,” said Rahal. “I really enjoyed working with Acura and everyone at Team Penske last year and I have missed racing with them this season. But when this opportunity came up for Petit Le Mans, it was an easy decision. I hope I can help them win one of the biggest races of the year.”

Rahal raced with Castroneves and Taylor in the No. 7 Acura ARX-05 for the endurance events at Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta in 2018 season. His top finish with the team came at Petit Le Mans, where the No. 7 led a race-high 128 laps and finished fifth.

The Penske squad will be gunning for both the drivers’ and team titles at the Oct. 12 season finale, with the No. 6 ARX-05 and Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron, who currently sit first in the standings, seven points ahead of their nearest competitor. Acura will also be attempting to win the DPi manufacturers’ championship, where it currently holds a five-point lead over Cadillac.