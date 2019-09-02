Correa remains in intensive care after surgery

Juan Manuel Correa remains in intensive care at a hospital in Liege after undergoing surgery on both of his legs following the Formula 2 crash also involving Anthoine Hubert.

Coming over the crest at Raidillon at Spa-Francorchamps, the Ecuadorian-American struck the wreckage of Hubert’s car at full speed on the second lap of Saturday’s Formula 2 race. Correa suffered fractures to both of his legs as well as a minor spinal injury in the incident, and was airlifted to hospital for surgery, while Hubert succumbed to his injuries.

A statement from the 20-year-old’s media team confirms he is still in intensive care, following “lengthy surgery” to repair the fractures to both of his legs on Sunday morning.

“Juan Manuel will remain in intensive care for at least another 24 hours to ensure that his condition can continue to be monitored by his surgical team,” the statement read.

“His parents are at his bedside and can confirm that he is fully aware of the events that happened at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday and are providing support and comfort to their son, who is completely overwhelmed with sadness. Juan Manuel sends his well wishes and prayers to Anthoine Hubert and family.

“Juan Manuel and his family are very thankful to all of the fans for messages voicing their concern. Once his injuries have stabilized doctors will determine when he can be transferred back to the United States via an Air Ambulance to continue with a very lengthy rehabilitation program.”