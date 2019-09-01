Toyota secures 1-2 at Silverstone

Toyota Gazoo Racing took a 1-2 victory to kick off the eighth FIA WEC season today at Silverstone, with the No. 7 TS050 HYBRID of Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway taking their first win at the UK-based circuit.

The trio fought hard through the race, which was affected by a rain shower, and took the lead late on to ultimately finish 1.9 seconds ahead of the sister car of Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and team newcomer Brendon Hartley.

“We’ve been trying to win this race for a long time,” said Conway. “Great to do this. Great job by everyone. Big thank you to the team, after rebuilding this car on Friday. Let’s keep it going.”

Behind the Toyotas it was a frustrating race for the LMP1 privateers, which were able to stay closer than ever before to the hybrid-powered TS050 HYBRIDs, yet still all finished off the lead lap due to various issues and penalties.

The No. 3 Rebellion R-13 took third after a relatively quiet outing, which was spoiled by a late 30-second stop-go for a technical infringement that dropped Pipo Derani, Nathanael Berthon and Loic Duval off the lead lap.

LMP2, meanwhile, was won by WEC debutant Cool Racing with its ORECA 07 Gibson. The team was down to two drivers after Alex Coigny was injured in an accident in Saturday’s European Le Mans Series race at the same circuit. Without Coigny, Nicolas Lapierre and Antonin Borga double-teamed the race, kept it clean, and survived both a late drive-through for an safety car infection and a slow left-rear puncture to win.

Behind, Signatech Alpine stole second late in the race after a spirited drive from Thomas Laurent late on. The Frenchman caught and passed a struggling Frits van Eerd just before the end after the Dutchman lost second gear in the Racing Team Nederland ORECA.

Nevertheless the all-Dutch squad scored its first ever WEC podium on its ORECA debut after superb performances from Giedo van Der Garde and Job van Uitert in the opening three hours set up the team for a big result.

GTE Pro was a real rollercoaster, but in the end Porsche’s new 911 RSR 19 won on its global race debut in a 1-2 finish for the German marque. Tire strategy and a penalty for the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari proved pivotal here. The No. 91 led home the No. 92.

In AM, AF Corse took a commanding victory on Francois Perrodo and Manu Collard’s return to the category after the duo and Nicklas Nielsen combined for a near-faultless performance, which was almost scuppered by a penalty for a Full-Course Yellow infringement.

Results to follow