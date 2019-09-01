McCann cruises to TCR victory at Watkins Glen; Pombo wins TCA

TC America Race 1 was held under the late afternoon sun at Watkins Glen International with Michael McCann Jr. and his No. 3 McCann Racing Audi RS3 LMS leading the field to the green flag. At turn 1 to start the race, championship leader Michael Hurczyn got his No. 71 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI around the No. 34 Risi Competizione Alfa Romeo of James Walker to grab third position. A few corners later, Mason Filippi and the No. 12 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N leapt past McCann for the lead, just prior to a full-course caution being called for a heavy incident by Nick Wittmer’s No. 91 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS just two minutes into the 40-minute event.

The race went back to green with 22 minutes left on the clock with Filippi leading McCann in TCR and Tyler Maxson in the No. 74 Copeland Motorsports Mazda MX5 Cup leading Mark Pombo’s No. 59 MINI Cooper JCW in TCA.

Heading into the Bus Stop with 19 minutes remaining, McCann was able to slip past Filippi for the TCR lead with the top five running within a second of each other. McCann would slowly draw away from the rest of the field and go on to take his first TCR win of the season.

At the same time, Mark Pombo was able to get past Maxson going into the Bus Stop and take the lead in TCA. Pombo would never look back and go on to take the class victory, his second of the season. Behind Pombo the TCA class would finish with Maxson in second and Taylor Hagler third in the No. 77 X-Factor Racing Honda Civic Si.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Nate Vincent and his No. 72 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI was able to get past both Hurczyn and Filippi to claim second position. Shortly after, championship leader Hurczyn followed Vincent past Filippi for third. With under two minutes remaining Hurczyn made a run at Vincent, but came just short and had to settle for the final podium position.

The TCR Cup victory went to the No. 41 TWOth Autosport Audi RS3 LMS of Travis Hill with the No. 18 EXR Team by Premat Audi RS3 LMS of Stephen Vajda second and Christian Cole in the No. 27 McCann Racing Audi RS3 LMS third.

TC America TCR/TCA Race 2 will go green on Sunday at 10:50 a.m. ET, streaming live at https://live.sro-america.com.

Terry outduels Schwartz to win TC Round 9 at The Glen

Rearden Racing’s Paul Terry outdueled TC championship points leader Johan Schwartz to win Saturday’s Round 9 race at Watkins Glen International presented by CrowdStrike. It’s Terry’s first win of the TC America season.

Polesitter Schwartz, in the No. 80 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240iR Cup assumed the lead from the green flag to open the 40-minute contest. Behind him, second-on-the-grid Joseph Federl in the No. 23 TechSport Racing Nissan 370z slotted behind Schwartz while Terry, in the No. 33 Nissan 370z maintained his position from the grid in third.

While the leaders heading the pack came around to complete Lap 1, back in the field competitors battled door-to-door through Turn 7 and contact between Steve Streimer in the No. 81 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240iR Cup and Toby Grahovec in the No. 26 Classic BMW BMW M240iR Cup resulted in heavy damage to the right-front suspension of the No. 26 machine. Grahovec limped the car back to the pits and his team began working to try to get him back into the race.

On Lap 4 Terry passed Federl through Turn 1 to take over second and later in the lap Hull moved into third dropping Federl back to fourth.

Terry then began pursuing Schwartz for the lead and by Lap 6 had moved his machine to the rear bumper of the leader – the two leaders had built a gap of 2.7 seconds on the pack. Behind them a heated battle raged between Hull, Nimkoff and Ruud – Nimkoff passed Hull into third and then Ruud moved into fourth.

Terry continued to pressure Schwartz up front and on Lap 7 executed a clean pass through Turn 1 into the lead. The driver of the No. 33 machine would then build up to a gap on the championship leader.

On Lap 9 a hard-charging Ruud continued his pace moving past Nimkoff and into third – the driver of the No. 20 machine had gained an impressive nine positions from the start of the race. By Lap 13, the great battle between Nimkoff and Ruud continued with the driver of the No. 20 machine moving past the driver of the No. 810 machine and back into third. On the same lap, Grahovec re-entered the race after his team completed extensive right front repairs to his No. 26 machine.

With under three minutes remaining in the race, a full-course yellow was issued after the No. 09 Dynamic Racing Solutions BMW M240iR Cup driven by Greg Nitzkowski contacted the inside tire wall through the chute between Turns 1 and 2. Nitzkowski was not injured, but damage to the tire wall could not be fixed before the clock expired and the race finished under yellow. Terry crossed the line ahead of Schwartz, Nimkoff, Ruud and Federl.

With his second-place finish, Schwartz increases his lead over Grahovec in the TC class driver’s championship – 168 points to 109. Schwartz also secured the fastest lap of the race and will again start on pole for Sunday’s Round 10 scheduled for a green flag start of 8:40 am ET. Watch the race live at https://www.tcamerica.us/watch-live.