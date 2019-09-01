Further grid penalties for Belgian GP

Antonio Giovinazzi will take a further grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix while Robert Kubica will start from the pit lane.

On a circuit that is one of the easier to overtake on on the calendar, a number of teams have taken power unit penalties, with Carlos Sainz originally taking a five-place grid penalty for taking the upgraded Renault engine on Friday. After dropping out in Q1, however, McLaren has opted to take an extra MGU-K and energy store that incurred further penalties.

Sainz was originally due to start from 16th place — two places higher than his qualifying position due to back of the grid starts for Lance Stroll, Alexander Albon and Daniil Kvyat — but will now start 15th, after his 10-place penalty was offset by penalties to others.

Giovinazzi was set to start from 13th place as a result of those penalties, but he suffered a power unit failure at the end of Q1 and has taken a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbo, MGU-H and control electronics, plus a new gearbox, to ensure he will start from the back of the grid.

The red flag caused by Giovinazzi’s stoppage in qualifying was the second of Q1, with Kubica having stopped on his first lap of the session when his ICE failed. Having not set a time, Kubica was permitted to start from last place, but Williams has had to take a fresh power unit that is of different specification to the one used at the start of qualifying — reverting to the previous spec of Mercedes — that necessitates a pit lane start.

This story was updated following clarification of Sainz’s grid position.