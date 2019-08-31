Toyota on top in third Silverstone practice

Toyota Gazoo Racing set the pace in the final practice session of the 4 Hours of Silverstone WEC weekend.

This time it was the No. 8 TS050 HYBRID that led the way, after a 1m37.014s from Sebastien Buemi midway through the hour-long session, which featured lots of spins and offs for various cars.

Buemi’s time was just three thousandths quicker than the 1m37.017s from his co-driver Kazuki Nakajima which was set in the early minutes of the session.

The early part of the session also saw the fastest time from the Rebellion Racing camp; a 1m37.412s from Nathanaël Berthon saw the No. 3 R13 claim the second-fastest time in the session in LMP1, while a 1m37.950s saw the No. 1 R-13 also beat the second of the TS050 HYBRIDs, which ended up fourth, almost a second off the best time from the No. 8.

Team LNT managed to come within two seconds of the fastest lap with both of its cars in the session. Ben Hanley reeled off a 1m38.435s in the No. 5, which was the quickest time of the weekend so far for a G60-LT-P1. The No. 5 didn’t have a clean session though, as early on Charlie Robertson suffered a rear-right puncture which send him spinning after coming through Becketts. Luckily Robertson was able to limp back to the pits for repairs.

United Autosports was on top once again in LMP2, courtesy of a 1m41.271s lap time for ex-F1 man and current DTM driver Paul Di Resta. Fellow ORECA converts Racing Team Nederland registered the second fastest time – a 1m41.902s.

Completing the top three was Jackie Chan DC Racing with a 1m42.079s being the fastest time from its 07 Gibson.

A 1m54.467s from James Calado put the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari atop the times in GTE Pro once again. Porsche GT Team’s No. 911 slotted in second, just a tenth off with a 1m54.560s, while the sister No. 92 911 RSR-19 was third.

Aston Martin’s pair of Pro cars finished up fifth and sixth again, completing fewer laps than the other cars in the class.

The third-fastest time among the GTE cars belonged to the leading Am machine, courtesy of an impressive 1m54.662s from the No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari, which features former class champions Francois Perrodo and Manu Collard. The defending champion No. 56 Project 1 Porsche was the next of the Am class entries, with a fastest time of 1m56.135s.

