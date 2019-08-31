Renault ‘devastated’ by loss of academy driver Hubert

Renault’s Formula 1 team says it is “devastated” at the loss of Renault Sport Academy member Anthoine Hubert, who was killed in a Formula 2 crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hubert was involved in a high-speed collision with Juan Manuel Correa and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening at Spa-Francorchamps. Having been an affiliate driver with the Renault academy last year, Hubert’s GP3 championship victory paved the way for him to receive full academy support for his move up to F2 this year, where the 22-year-old won two races for BWT Arden in Monaco and France.

“Renault Sport Racing is devastated at the loss of one of its brightest young talents, Anthoine Hubert, who passed away today following an accident involving several cars at Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium,” a team statement read.

Renault described Hubert as “a huge talent who also brought great energy and positivity to his championship, his teams and the Renault Sport Academy”, adding that “his smile and sunny personality lit up our formidable group of young drivers, who had formed tight and enduring bonds.”

Managing director Cyril Abiteboul says Renault will race for Hubert at Spa on Sunday, with the Formula 1 race expected to go ahead as planned following the cancellation of the second F2 race.

“Our thoughts are with Anthoine’s friends and family at this tragic time,” Abiteboul said. “Anthoine was a bright young man. His performance and conduct on and off track was that of a true gentleman and it was a pleasure and honor to have had him within our Academy. He will be sorely missed by our teams at Enstone and Viry. His spirit will remain with the team and we will race in his memory.”

Correa remains in a stable condition at the CHU Liege hospital in Belgium, where he is being treated.