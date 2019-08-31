RACER's Portland IndyCar Saturday qualifying report

Sebastien Bourdais and Marshall Pruett break down qualifying for the 2019 Portland Grand Prix where fuel issues hampered the Frenchman and rookie phenom Colton Herta snatched pole position from Will Power on the final lap.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.