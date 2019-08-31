RACER's Portland IndyCar Saturday qualifying report

Le Mans/WEC 14m ago
Toyota secures 1-2 at Silverstone
Toyota Gazoo Racing took a 1-2 victory to kick off the eighth FIA WEC season today at Silverstone, with the No. 7 TS050 HYBRID of Jose Maria (…)
Formula 1 35m ago
Leclerc takes emotional first win at Spa
Charles Leclerc took an emotional first victory for Ferrari at the Belgian Grand Prix, as the racing world paid tribute to Anthoine (…)
SRO America 3hr ago
Serra/Vilander score GT World Challenge America win at Watkins Glen
Ferrari drivers Daniel Serra and Toni Vilander scored the overall Blancpain GT World Challenge America Round 9 victory Saturday at (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Further grid penalties for Belgian GP
Antonio Giovinazzi will take a further grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix while Robert Kubica will start from the pit lane. On a (…)
North American Racing 4hr ago
Patience in Portland pays off for Ortiz in Global Mazda MX-5 Cup
Patient at the start but aggressive when he needed to be, Bryan Ortiz drove a flawless race to score his fourth win of the 2019 Battery (…)
SRO America 4hr ago
McCann cruises to TCR victory at Watkins Glen; Pombo wins TCA
TC America Race 1 was held under the late afternoon sun at Watkins Glen International with Michael McCann Jr. and his No. 3 McCann Racing (…)
SRO America 4hr ago
James fights back to Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Race 1 win
Round 10 of the 2019 Pirelli GT4 America Sprint season kicked off at Watkins Glen International with Jarrett Andretti and the No. 18 (…)
Road to Indy 12hr ago
Kirkwood grasps Indy Pro 2000 points lead with Portland win
Kyle Kirkwood and RP Motorsport USA continued their remarkable run of success by romping to a clear victory in Saturday’s Cooper Tires (…)
Road to Indy 15hr ago
VeeKay maintains Indy Lights title hopes with emphatic Portland win
PORTLAND, Ore. – Teenaged Dutchman Rinus VeeKay had a straightforward game plan coming into this weekend’s Cooper Tires (…)
NASCAR 15hr ago
Bowyer, Suarez downplay SHR playoffs tension
Clint Bowyer says Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Daniel Suarez is “just another guy” as the two fight for the last spot on the (…)
