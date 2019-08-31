Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER's Portland IndyCar Saturday qualifying report

RACER's Portland IndyCar Saturday qualifying report

Videos

RACER's Portland IndyCar Saturday qualifying report

By 11 hours ago

By: |

Sebastien Bourdais and Marshall Pruett break down qualifying for the 2019 Portland Grand Prix where fuel issues hampered the Frenchman and rookie phenom Colton Herta snatched pole position from Will Power on the final lap.

IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home