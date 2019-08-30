The Week In Sports Cars, August 30 with Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey

This week’s edition of the podcast features DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey, all driven by listener Q&A.
Formula 1 1hr ago
Grid penalties for Renault due to Spa PU update
Renault is introducing an upgraded power unit at the Belgian Grand Prix, meaning that both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg will (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Ferrari leads at Spa, Hamilton hits trouble
Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were comfortably fastest in the first practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Canadian tanker ships named for IndyCar aces
They might not have their faces enshrined on the Borg Warner trophy, but Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe and Robert (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 3hr ago
Who Will Win: SCCA Solo Nationals Part 5
On Sept. 3-6, 2019, some 1,300 competitors will gather in Lincoln, Neb., for the ultimate autocross showdown: the Tire Rack SCCA Solo (…)
IndyCar 12hr ago
Braun back on the IndyCar radar
Two-time IMSA PC champion Colin Braun spent last summer calling NTT IndyCar Series teams to learn if any opportunities to test or compete (…)
NASCAR 16hr ago
Last of the Darlington throwback schemes revealed
The final few throwback schemes for this weekend’s Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway have been released: (…)
NASCAR 16hr ago
Earnhardt Jr. says he’s OK for Xfinity return
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is returning not just to the NBC Sports booth this weekend but believes he’ll be “OK” competing in the Xfinity (…)
Formula 1 19hr ago
Hulkenberg would ‘love to see’ Magnussen pairing, accepts Renault decision
Nico Hulkenberg admits he would “love to see” a partnership with Kevin Magnussen at Haas following his departure from Renault, as both (…)
Le Mans/WEC 19hr ago
Brabham Automotive evaluating future Hypercar program
Brabham Automotive is looking closely at the upcoming FIA WEC 2020 Hypercar regulations as part of its ambition to return to the Le Mans (…)
Podcasts 20hr ago
Inside The Sports Car Paddock, August 29, with Braun, Bleekemolen and more
This week’s installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show opens with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on the life (…)
