Ralph Lauren sending two Ferraris to this weekend’s ﻿Lime Rock Historic Fest

The Italian Masterpieces class at this weekend’s Lime Rock Historic Festival 37 grew by two as it was announced Monday that fashion icon Ralph Lauren will send two Ferraris from his magnificent collection to the event that runs through Monday, Sept. 2.

“Cars have always been a source of design inspiration for me,” Lauren said. “The cars I collect have a message of timeless beauty.”

1964 Ferrari 250 LM

The 250 LM (Berlinetta Le Mans) was designed for racing and equipped with the 250 series’ V12 engine. The aluminum bodywork, designed by Scaglietti, rested on a multi-tubular chassis. Unable to obtain the necessary homologation for GT racing, the 250 LM raced in the prototype category and won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1965. Lauren’s car, chassis No. 6321, was the 31st of 32 produced, and participated in many competitions in Australia with Sir Jackie Stewart at the wheel.

1961 250 Testa Rossa

Lauren’s 1961 250 Testa Rossa won the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1961 and defended its title the following year. Ferrari built only about three dozen 250 Testa Rossas, and Lauren’s roadster is one of only two styled by the coachbuilder Medardo Fantuzzi. It was originally owned by Count Volpi of Venice.

