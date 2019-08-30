Hemric: "RCR has my back" for 2020 return

Daniel Hemric used the word “iffy” a few weeks ago regarding his status for 2020, but Friday at Darlington he tried to clarify the position of he and Richard Childress Racing once again.

Basically, everyone is working on next year for the No. 8 Chevrolet.

“I think deep down in my heart, I know that Richard Childress, all of the folks at RCR, all of our partners and myself included are doing all that we can to collectively honor agreements that we have with each other to compete at a high level in 2020,” said Hemric. “There are a lot of variables involved, but I know this logo I’m wearing of RCR has my back and I have their back.”

Hemric has two top-10 finishes through 24 races of his rookie campaign in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He is 25th in the point standings.

Although Hemric has been a reliable driver since he entered NASCAR starting with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, he has not yet been to victory lane in any series. Hemric finished seventh and sixth in his full-time Truck Series seasons, as well as the Championship 4 in both years he ran for RCR in the Xfinity Series. Last year, Hemric finished third in the standings with a career-high 23 top-10 finishes.

The opportunity for Hemric to compete in the Cup Series came with the departure of Ryan Newman. Hemric made two Cup Series starts last season, bringing a breath of fresh air to the company. However, Hemric acknowledged it’s an expensive sport and “a lot on everybody” as he was peppered with questions about the future.

“You just try to make sure that when you put the deal in place, you have the I’s dotted and the T’s crossed,” he said. “That’s what it’s about right now; trying to make everything align how you want to, be the best we can for our partners and for the people that support us. We don’t want to put a deal together rushed and have one of us on either side feel like we aren’t happy with it down the road.

“So, we are just trying to be methodical in how we are going through the process and be confident whenever it is done.”

Clouding the RCR picture has been the immense success of Tyler Reddick – the reigning series champion who moved to the RCR Xfinity program this year and quickly got up to speed with his No. 2 team. In addition to his four wins, Reddick has been leading the standings since the fourth race of the year.

Although Reddick has also been pestered about his future, and undoubtedly heard the speculation he’ll be in the Cup Series next season, he’s reached a point of not wanting to take his focus away from the job at hand. Reddick said Friday his future is uncertain, but he doesn’t want to spend time discussing it any longer.

“All the guys at RCR have been great,” said Reddick. “Everyone’s working hard to try and figure something out, but it’s at the point where I’m honestly not going to talk about it. That’s just where I’m at. I don’t want to say something that could take away from somebody else or get something pointed in the wrong direction, so I’m just not going to talk about it.”