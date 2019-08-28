Will Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival top 500 entries?

Will the Sept. 11-15 Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival top 500 entries? It looks likely. And if that happens, the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association event — a staple at Road America since 1985 — could just become one of the largest vintage race festivals in the United States.

The Formula Ford faithful are showing up in a big way to celebrate the marque’s half-century milestone.

“The count I just got is 224 Formula Ford entries,” ELVF Co-Chair Mike Korneli told us Tuesday. “The last three years we have hit 325 for our overall entry list, although we know we will have fewer Formula Vees due to the timing of an event on the EastCoast a week before. Overall, we have multiple entries from Canada, an entry from Mexico and Australia.”

VSCDA anticipated and responded to early entry demand by adding a third FF group back in April. Formula Ford feature races will highlight Saturday and Sunday with a bonus East vs. West Challenge race on the schedule to close out the event.