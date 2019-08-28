TV ratings: Gateway, Road America

With NASCAR’s Cup Series taking a rare weekend off, road racing for its secondary series and IndyCar short oval action took center stage on TV.

The NTT IndyCar Series race at Gateway averaged a 0.20 rating and 310,000 viewers for its Saturday night race on NBCSN, That’s down from 2018’s 0.23/391,000 for this race last year on the same network.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Road America on Saturday afternoon averaged a 0.56/893,000 viewers on NBCSN, compared to a 0.55/901K last year.

Having Sunday to itself, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series from Canadian Tire Motorsports Park averaged 0.33/522,000 on FS1, up from last year’s 0.31/474,000 on the same network.