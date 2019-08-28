INTERVIEW: Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric is on a hot streak. Since scoring his first two wins at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio, Cindric and the No. 22 Team Penske group haven’t finished lower than fifth.

“I haven’t felt this confident about my driving (before), this confident about how I think through things while I’m in the race,” Cindric says on this week’s podcast. “I feel like I’ve been very self-aware, and that’s helped me progress like I have.”

Being a winner has also help Cindric feel as though he’s solidified his position in the series and with his race team – although he admits he really wanted his first win to be on an oval.

Cindric explains why, and also digs into: