Gasly ‘fully focused’ on making most of Toro Rosso return

Pierre Gasly says he is fully focused on delivering points for Toro Rosso after getting dropped by Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Alexander Albon has been promoted to Gasly’s seat at Red Bull after the Frenchman struggled in the first part of the season with the team, himself having only replaced Daniel Ricciardo over the winter. Returning to Toro Rosso, Gasly says he used the summer break to analyze what went wrong for him and prepare for the rest of the year with his former team that currently sits fifth in the constructors’ championship.

“The summer break is over and I am back with my Italian family for the rest of the season and I’m happy to be working with Toro Rosso again,” Gasly said. “I’ve had a couple of weeks to rest and train to get ready for the nine upcoming races so I can give my best performance for the team.

“It was nice to have that time off to reflect on the first half of the season, but now I’m fully focused on the rest of the season and ready to get going again. We have been busy with preparations for the rest of the season this week — I went to the factory to meet with my engineers and have my seat fit, trying to be as prepared as possible for the weekend.

“It’s going to be great racing again after the break, especially on my favorite track of the season at Spa. It’s a track I really enjoy and have had great races there in the past. I had my first win in single-seaters there in Formula 4 and I also won the Feature race in GP2 back in 2016.

“Now the main focus is on extracting the maximum of the car until the end of the season with Toro Rosso. I’ll do my best to bring as many points as I can for the team to help defend our position in the constructors’ championship.”

Toro Rosso is four points clear of sixth-placed Renault in the standings, with 23 of its 43 points coming from the German Grand Prix where Daniil Kvyat finished third and Albon sixth.