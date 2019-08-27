Toyota given additional weight penalty ahead of Silverstone

Toyota Gazoo Racing will race at Silverstone with an additional weight increase of 14kg from the Equivalence of Technology values applied at last month’s Prologue test at Circuit de Catalunya as the FIA and ACO work to establish the baseline for the coming season’s EoT and LMP1 success ballast systems.

The change, announced in an EoT Bulletin on Tuesday, means that the minimum weight of the Toyota TS050 Hybrids sits at 932kg for Silverstone, 28kg up from the final round of last season.

As a result, the TS050s will be running 108kg heavier than the pair of Rebellion Racing R13 Gibsons, and 99kg heavier than the Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1s. (The non-turbo and turbo-powered non-hybrids still feature different EoT values).

“In light of data gathered in July in Barcelona, particularly regarding the hybrid cars, we decided to rework the EoT to ensure that we are leaning towards this broader target,” said a statement from the technical delegates of the WEC.

“We also introduced an LMP1 success ballast which is based on championship points and has been designed to create a thrilling championship, race after race. However, to implement work, we need a good EoT baseline.

“After careful examination, we decided that an adjustment of the baseline established for Barcelona was needed.”