Jarvis replaces injured Dyson for WEC season-opener

Mazda DPi driver Oliver Jarvis has been named as a late replacement for Chris Dyson aboard the No. 6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1 AER for the WEC season-opener at Silverstone.

The switch comes after Dyson suffered a wrist injury during a Trans-Am race at Road America over the past weekend after his championship-leading Mustang suffered a braking problem, resulting in heavy impact with the barriers.

“I had a pretty big hit after losing the brakes, and whilst the injury isn’t too bad, it simply would not be sensible to put myself into an LMP1 car where I have to do some very heavy lifting,” said Dyson. “I’m upset to be missing the season-opener, but looking forward to joining the team later in the season.”

Dyson still hopes to be at Silverstone to support the team.

This news means that former Audi factory driver Jarvis will make his first LMP1 start since the 2016 WEC season finale in Bahrain, the final race for Audi’s long-standing program.

“It’s bad news for Chris and for the team, but I agree with him, it simply isn’t sensible to race in those circumstances,” said Team LNT owner Lawrence Tomlinson.

“Chris is a very experienced racer and he’ll know when to take the advice of his doctor and sit one out. We’ll welcome him back later in the season.

“I’m delighted, though, that we can call on the services of such exceptional talent as Oliver Jarvis at such short notice. I look forward to seeing what he can do in the Ginetta on home ground, amongst what is now an all-British driver line-up in the No. 6.”

Jarvis said that the call-up was unexpected.

“I was surprised to get the call from Lawrence this morning, and whilst it’s never good to have to step in such circumstances, I am really looking forward to being behind the wheel of an LMP1 car,” he said.

“To be doing so on home ground with an all-British line-up and an all-British car is the icing on the cake. I look forward to doing what I can to give Ginetta a good result.”