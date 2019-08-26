More retro paint schemes for Darlington Throwback Weekend

By: Kelly Crandall | 53 minutes ago
Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway is now just days away and additional retro paint schemes continue to be revealed.
Here are more that have been announced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series:
"Loose is fast and on the edge of out of control"
RT if you're as excited for @TooToughToTame as we are 🤘#NASCARThrowback #DaysofThunder pic.twitter.com/neCSZ1DX7b
— William Byron (@WilliamByron) August 1, 2019
We are excited to unveil the No. 43 @victoryjunction Throwback that @bubbawallace will race at @TooToughToTame, and proud to honor Adam and his vision of Victory Junction with this special paint scheme! #VictoryJunction #FeelYourHeartRace #15GoingonForever pic.twitter.com/8za3nWhTZJ
— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) August 6, 2019
BRB… checking out @erik_jones' and @dennyhamlin's @SportClips @TooToughToTame throwback schemes :) #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/DYAM5vqMD0
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) August 8, 2019
NEWS: @RyanPreece_ to honor Modified Racing legend, @TalladegaSuperS winner Ron Bouchard @TooToughToTame.
More info: https://t.co/EpJ9o7RZG8@kroger | #BojanglesSo500 pic.twitter.com/H26RMOdqhO
— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) August 16, 2019
It's here! 😁@keselowski is throwing it back to @RustyWallace's 1996 @MillerLite paint scheme at @TooToughToTame. 🏁#NASCAR | #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/T81hdXoilh
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) August 19, 2019
Drumroll, please! @Mc_Driver gives a nod to Jimmy Means with his @TooToughToTame throwback scheme. RT and comment if you’re excited to see this bad boy on track for the #NASCARThrowback weekend!
Press Release: https://t.co/1pRx1Wbmtm pic.twitter.com/pZ6UOgrj3f
— Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) August 20, 2019
Check out the SNICKERS throwback car @kylebusch will be racing at @TooToughToTame Labor Day weekend! Let us know if you'll be tuning in below 👇. pic.twitter.com/3euXxQeYKs
— SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) August 22, 2019
Excited to share the @Jacob_Companies paint scheme for the throwback race next weekend @TooToughToTame ! https://t.co/6FzsobMQL3—
Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) August 22, 2019
From dirt to @TooToughToTame, rookie to champion, these colors tell @JimmieJohnson's story. Ally is here to support Jimmie’s past, present, and future. #DoItRight pic.twitter.com/MWv5hqumRY
— Ally Racing (@allyracing) August 26, 2019
And in the Xfinity Series:
Check out @ColeCuster's sweet ride for @TooToughToTame, fans! 🔥 #SportClips200 | #SHRacing https://t.co/6aZoi1PAWY
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 21, 2019
It's hot, it's spicy, it's @JoeyGaseRacing's #XfinitySeries #NASCARThrowback scheme for @Team_Onion! pic.twitter.com/ArT6blL195
— Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) August 21, 2019
.Check it out!!!! @JClements51 will have the #51 @Repairable1 machine primed, painted & ready to race @TooToughToTame on Labor Day weekend #DaysOfThunder Style!! @NASCARonNBC @XfinityRacing @NASCAR #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/VIXhB5K3DG pic.twitter.com/wEWMMJUR77
— JeremyClementsRacing (@JCR_Clements51) August 1, 2019
“This one’s for you _______ and all the open wheel legends who came before me…” pic.twitter.com/5qMMSgXLpp
— Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe5) August 7, 2019
We are proud to honor the 1991 NASCAR Busch Series Champion and 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame member @Bobby_Labonte with our South Carolina Education Lottery Chevrolet driven by @bjmcleod78 later this month at @TooToughToTame. #TeamJDM | #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/s6dBdyIFXO
— JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller (@JDMotorsports01) August 8, 2019
We can't wait to get to @TooToughToTame this weekend with @StephenLeicht sporting this #NASCARThrowback tribute paint scheme to @KenSchrader's No. 25 Budweiser Chevrolet! What do you fans think?#TeamJDM | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/cPsicc1QNj
— JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller (@JDMotorsports01) August 26, 2019
It's #throwbackszn 😏@brandonbrown_86 + @CCUChanticleers took over #TooToughToTame today to unveil the Terry Labonte inspired paint scheme for #SportClips200
… and it looks 💯
RECAP 👉 https://t.co/PX5jRSnrHs pic.twitter.com/B1pOPuo3FK
— Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) August 13, 2019
.@J_Allgaier's @ArmourRacing Chevy will throwback to Ricky Rudd's 1979 design for this year's @NASCAR_Xfinity Series race @TooToughToTame.
Full Story ➡️ https://t.co/DfylwiBErw#NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/QyCjUz5zJA
— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) August 13, 2019
Darlington, Monster Energy Cup, NASCAR
Comments