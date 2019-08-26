Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

More retro paint schemes for Darlington Throwback Weekend

Image courtesy Front Row

More retro paint schemes for Darlington Throwback Weekend

NASCAR

More retro paint schemes for Darlington Throwback Weekend

By 53 minutes ago

By: |

Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway is now just days away and additional retro paint schemes continue to be revealed.

Here are more that have been announced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series:

ABOVE: Matt Tifft’s No. 36 Front Row Ford Mustang: “Matt’s dad owned a Dirt Late Model car driven by Michigan Motorsports Hall of Famer David Hilliker, and this scheme replicates that,” the team explains.

And in the Xfinity Series:

, Monster Energy Cup, NASCAR

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home