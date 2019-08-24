Another dominant Indy Lights win for Askew

The second and final oval race of the 2019 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season saw Andretti Autosport’s Oliver Askew extend his consecutive win streak to four, the 22-year-old Floridian claiming his seventh win of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Askew crossed the finish line 6.7 seconds over the field after a dominant run, adding an exclamation point by posting the fastest lap of the race on Lap 73 of the 75-lap contest.

Title rival Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Racing) had to settle for second, holding off a charging David Malukas in the closing stages who claim his second podium of the year for the newly reformed HMD Motorsports team.

Askew started on pole — also his seventh of the year — but it was all VeeKay at the drop of the green flag, passing Askew and pulling out a comfortable margin with the leqd pair seemingly content to run 1-2 around the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval.

All eyes were focused mid-pack at that stage with battles raging between Toby Sowery (HMD Motorsports), Dalton Kellett (Juncos Racing) and Robert Megennis (Andretti Autosport). Lap 10 saw the only caution of the 75-lap Cooper Tires Oval Challenge of St. Louis with Sowery spinning on his own in Turn 2.

With no contact, the race quickly resumed five laps later, attention shifting to the front runners.

With Askew in hot pursuit, VeeKay had a slight wall brush on Lap 29, but kept his lead, the pair six seconds ahead of Malukas in third and last year’s winner Ryan Norman (Andretti Autosport).

Askew, it seemed, was biding his time, suddenly making a move to pass VeeKay on the outside of Turn 2 on Lap 51…and never looking back.

Megennis, who finished fifth, earned the Tilton Hard Charger Award, with Kellett, Kohl and Sowery rounding out the field.

Askew now leads VeeKay by 52 points, 349-304, as all Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires competitors head next to Portland International Raceway on Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

RESULTS