Mazda, INDYCAR confirm extension of Global MX-5 Cup sanctioning agreement

Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup to continue to race exclusively alongside NTT IndyCar Series

The field of Global Mazda MX-5 Cup cars will continue to race alongside the NTT IndyCar Series as Mazda has announced an extension of its sanctioning agreement with INDYCAR, sanctioning body for the IndyCar Series.

As part of that announcement, the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich will continue to be operated and promoted by Andersen Promotions, continuing a relationship that began with the 2016 Global MX-5 Cup season. The series will support the NTT IndyCar Series on six weekends throughout the year.

“Everyone at Mazda is thrilled to see the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup continue on the NTT IndyCar Series race weekends,” said John Doonan, Director, Mazda Motorsports. “It is, in my opinion, some of the best racing in the world, with a fantastic group of racers and team owners who have created careers and businesses based on racing Mazda products. Part of the reason for that is the value for them in competing during the IndyCar weekends.”

The Global Mazda MX-5 Cup series races are streamed live on MazdaMotorsports.com and available for replay on the Mazda USA YouTube channel. For the 2019 season, Global MX-5 Cup racers are competing for $375,000 in scholarship and prize money from Mazda.