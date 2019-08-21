Spec MX-5 – Four pillars to building the kit, and why

Mazda Motorsports just announced the Spec MX-5 – a new club racing car and class structure based on third-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata. For the Behind the Zoom look into why this program was developed, and what it will look like, including the four pillars to building a great club racing car, check out the Spec MX-5 Path in this PDF.
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 5m ago
RallyCross: Picking your weapon
With three distinct drive types and relatively open rules, RallyCross offers a unique opportunity to compete in anything you (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
‘I need to do a better job’ - Vettel
Sebastian Vettel has acknowledged he needs to do a better job in the second half of the Formula 1 season after failing to win a race before (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Sainz says it’s time for McLaren to focus on next season
Carlos Sainz wants McLaren to focus on making further improvements in 2020 rather than keeping too much of its focus on its current car. (…)
IndyCar 14hr ago
INTERVIEW: Felix Rosenqvist – "It's time to prove what I can do in IndyCar"
You may have seen the Felix Rosenqvist Instagram post that went up earlier today: “Will literally be driving a beast this weekend at (…)Presented by:
RACER Stuff 16hr ago
The BlackBook Motorsport Forum
New content, connections and business opportunities await you at the BlackBook Motorsport Forum on the 28th of August in London. This is (…)Sponsored by: BlackBook Motorsport
Podcasts 18hr ago
The Week In IndyCar, with Santino Ferrucci and Kory Enders
Coming off a strong fourth-place finish at Pocono, Dale Coyne Racing driver Santino Ferrucci is back for the latest episode of The Week In (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
NASCAR tweaks guidelines for Cup drivers in Xfinity, Trucks
NASCAR officials have once again tweaked the guidelines for Cup Series drivers competing in both the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck (…)
Podcasts 20hr ago
NASCAR interview: Gray Gaulding
Gray Gaulding finally got a shot at full-time Xfinity Series racing with SS Green Light Racing, and he’s been making the most of the (…)
Videos 22hr ago
RACER: Tom Kristensen tests new Audi R8 LMS GT2
Nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen gets two laps to sample Audi’s new 640hp V10-powered R8 LMS GT2 at WeatherTech Raceway (…)
Industry 23hr ago
TV ratings: Bristol, Pocono
NBC Sports enjoyed positive ratings news for both its IndyCar and NASCAR race coverage last weekend despite some weather-related (…)
