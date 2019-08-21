Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Spec MX-5 – Four pillars to building the kit, and why

August 21, 2019

Mazda Motorsports just announced the Spec MX-5 – a new club racing car and class structure based on third-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata. For the Behind the Zoom look into why this program was developed, and what it will look like, including the four pillars to building a great club racing car, check out the Spec MX-5 Path in this PDF.

