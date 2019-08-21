Mazda Motorsports announces Spec MX-5

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Mazda Motorsports

New class structure based on third-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata unveiled to club racing community

Building upon the success of the Mazda Miata MX-5 in club racing throughout North America, Mazda Motorsports today unveiled Spec MX-5.

Designed as an affordable, reliable, tech-able and fun-to-drive option for club racers, Spec MX-5 will establish a nationwide ruleset and spec parts list for the 2006-2015 chassis Mazda Miata MX-5. While the car will be classified into NASA (ST5) and SCCA club racing, Mazda and Winding Road Racing are creating a spec series to compete at select, marquee events in 2020, culminating with what is expected to be the largest prize pool a club racing series will offer in 2020. Spec MX-5 has already been classified in other series including American Endurance Racing, ChampCar and the World Racing League.

Key features of Spec MX-5 include:

  • A high level of performance by utilizing a spec cylinder head by Roush, adjustable Penske Racing shocks, ABS braking and a curb weight of 2500lbs
  • Cost and performance controls with numerous spec components including an ECU flash, Penske Racing shocks, Pagid brake pads and Toyo tires

Read the full story at MazdaMotorsports.com

 

