Correa to get first F1 test with Alfa Romeo

Juan Manuel Correa will get his first test in a Formula 1 car for Alfa Romeo at Paul Ricard this weekend.

The Ecuadorian-American is currently competing in Formula 2 and has picked up a pair of podiums in sprint races during his first season at that level driving for the Sauber Junior Team by Charouz. Alongside his F2 duties, Correa has the position of development driver at Alfa Romeo and the 20-year-old will get time in a 2013 F1 car at the same track he picked up a second place in F2 earlier this year.

“Driving a Formula 1 car is something I have dreamt about since I was seven years old, so I am extremely excited to finally be in the cockpit,” Correa said. “I am looking forward to learning as much as possible from this experience. Thank you to Alfa Romeo Racing for this opportunity.”

Alfa Romeo says the move is designed to develop Correa’s working relationship with the team trackside, as he will share the two-day test with Tatiana Calderon.

“Our team has a proud history of nurturing young talent and we take this part of our mission very seriously,” Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur said. “Both Juan Manuel and Tatiana have proven to be valuable members of our team, working with us at the factory and trackside, and this opportunity in the car will help them progress even further in their understanding of Formula 1 and in building their relationship with the engineers and crew.”

Calderon has previously driven for Alfa Romeo — previously Sauber — last year in her role of test driver, carrying out duties in the 2018 car at one stage. She is also competing in F2 this year but has yet to score a point, with a best finish of 11th in her rookie season.

“I’m really thankful to Alfa Romeo Racing for giving me another opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car, following my previous two runs last year,” Calderon said. “I’m very happy to be able to work with the team on the track once again and continue to learn and develop further as a driver. I look forward to making the most from this new experience.”