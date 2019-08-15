NASCAR's playoffs clinch scenarios

With three races left in the regular season of the NASCAR Cup Series the window is now open for drivers to begin clinching spots in the playoffs.

Nine drivers have already earned a spot through wins. For those who don’t have a victory, there are scenarios where clinching a spot via points is possible Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Those are the drivers with a healthy gap on the cutline.

Per NASCAR.com, here are the details:

To start, if there is a repeat winner at Bristol Motor Speedway (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) then Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, William Byron, and Kyle Larson would clinch their playoff spots if they are 111 points ahead of the 15th-place driver on the playoff grid.

Ryan Blaney: Has already clinched a top-30 spot in points. With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot. Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Almirola, Byron, Larson or Erik Jones) and help.

Aric Almirola: Has already clinched a top-30 spot. With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot. Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Blaney, Byron, Larson, or Jones) and help.

William Byron: Has already clinched a top-30 spot. With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot. Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Blaney, Almirola, Larson, or Jones) and help.

Kyle Larson: Has already clinched a top-30 spot. With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot. Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Blaney, Almirola, Byron, or Jones) and help.

Ryan Newman is the driver 15th on the playoff grid entering the night race at Bristol. Blaney is 85 points head of Newman while Almirola is 76 points up, Byron 73 and Larson 55.

You can see the full playoff grid as it stands here.

Kyle Busch won at Bristol earlier this year. Blaney finished fourth, Byron was 16th, Larson 19th, and Almirola was last.

Kurt Busch is the defending winner of this weekend’s race at Bristol.