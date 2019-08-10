Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Pre-Reunion behind the scenes

Load-in days are often some of the best days to get a memorable taste of all that a race weekend will have to offer. There aren’y many people around, the cars are accessible and spotlessly clean (like the 1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB in the photo above), and everything seems very ‘behind the scenes’ in terms of what’s to come.

With that in mind, Nick Lish, the circulation and marketing manager of RACER’s new sister publication Vintage Motorsport, brought his camera to Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca yesterday as the teams unloaded for the Monterey Pre-Reunion and next weekend’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

To enjoy more of Lish’s load-in day photo-art, log onto vintagemotorsport.com.