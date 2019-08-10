Harvick leads second MIS practice

Kevin Harvick led the way in second practice at Michigan with a lap of 190.501 mph (37.795 seconds). The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is the defending winner of the Consumers Energy 400. He was also the fastest of the drivers in the best 10 consecutive lap average.

Behind Harvick came Kyle Busch at 190.019 mph, William Byron at 189.999 mph, Erik Jones at 189.883 mph, and Joey Logano at 189.863 mph. Logano was dominant in his win at Michigan earlier this season.

The rest of the top 10 were Clint Bowyer at 189.823 mph, Jimmie Johnson at 189.573 mph, Kurt Busch at 189.384 mph, Paul Menard at 189.334 mph, and Denny Hamlin at 189.235 mph.

Polesitter Brad Keselowski was 18th quick at 188.843 mph.

There were no issues in practice.

UP NEXT: Final practice at 11:30 a.m. ET.