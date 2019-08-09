RCR pair DQ'd post qualifying in Michigan

The Michigan qualifying times of both Richard Childress Racing cars have been thrown out by NASCAR.

Officials announced Friday evening an L1-level penalty for the organization as the Nos. 3 and 8 Chevrolets did not have fully functioning alternators. Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric will start from the rear of the field, 37th and 38th, Sunday afternoon in the Consumers Energy 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Additionally, both teams have been docked 10 driver and owner points. Crew chief Danny Stockman of Dillon’s No. 3 team and Luke Lambert of Hemric’s No. 8 team each have been fined $25,000.

Dillon was fastest in the lone Friday practice and had qualified sixth. Hemric was fifth fastest practice and had laid down the 11th fastest lap in qualifying.