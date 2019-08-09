IMS Museum seeking donations to complete restoration ﻿of Gurney Lotus Indy car

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is teaming up with Spotfund — a new and innovative fundraising platform that supports only 501(c)(3) non-profits — to close out the funding required to put Dan Gurney’s legendary Lotus 29/1 back on the racetrack.

The museum’s Restoration Department has been working on the car and its Ford 260 cubic-inch V8 with the goal of having it turn laps on the legendary 2.5-mile IMS oval. The museum is posting regular updates, photos and videos on its Restoration Project Facebook page.

The project got underway about 18 months ago and great progress has been made, but approximately $15,000 of the $103,000 budget required to restore the Lotus remains to be raised, and that’s where Spotfund has stepped up to help bridge the gap.