Ex-Ferrari F1 engineer Greenwood joins United Autosports

Former Ferrari F1 race engineer David Greenwood has been named technical director for British-flagged prototype team United Autosports, with immediate effect.

Greenwood joins the team co-owned by McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Richard Dean just before its first FIA WEC start as a full-season entrant. In addition to playing a role in United’s globe-trotting LMP2 program, he will work on the team’s European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup programs in both LMP2 and LMP3.

“I would like to thank Zak and Richard for creating this opportunity at United Autosports. I am very much looking forward to starting work with the team and together with my new colleagues helping them to build upon the success they have already enjoyed,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood brings a wealth of experience in race engineering, vehicle dynamics and race car systems to UA. In F1 he was Kimi Raikkonen’s engineer for three years while working for Ferrari and has also worked with Fernando Alonso at Renault.

In its announcement of Greenwood’s hiring, United Autosports said his new role “has been created to build the engineering department to ensure the team are extracting every last bit of performance out of all areas of the business.”

“I have been wanting to develop a role within United Autosports that brings together all our expert engineers to strengthen the systems we currently have in place,” said Dean. “The technical director role is a new one for our company, but as we continue to grow, we need to examine in detail all our racing activities with the view of implementing various improvements, systems and controls. Our ambition is to keep on winning and improving as a team and I believe having someone of Dave’s caliber will do just that.”

The team’s first race meeting with Greenwood onboard will be the upcoming ELMS-WEC doubleheader at Silverstone at the end of the month.