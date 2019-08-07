TV ratings: Hungary, Road America, Watkins Glen

NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series was back turning left and right at Watkins Glen last weekend, and Sunday afternoon’s telecast on NBCSN averaged a 1.67 rating and 2.7m viewers. That’s a significant drop-off from last year’s 2.32/3.7m when this race aired on NBC, but almost identical to the last two oval events (Pocono and New Hampshire) on NBCSN and roughly in line with NASCAR’s average on cable this season.

The Xfinity Series race from Watkins Glen on Saturday, meanwhile, was again over the air on NBC, as it was last year. Viewing numbers were still down slightly though, as the race averaged a 0.95/1.5m compared to a 1.14/1.7m in 2018.

The Hungarian Grand Prix sent Formula 1 into its summer break with additional momentum in U.S. TV audience. Sunday morning’s live telecast on ESPN2 averaged a 0.34/520,000 viewers, up from a 0.30/441,000 last year, also on ESPN2. Through the first half of the season, F1 races on ESPN networks are averaging 667,000 viewers, up 19 percent from last year (560K) and 21 percent from 2017’s numbers on NBC networks (552K).

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship benefited from a NASCAR lead-in to delayed coverage of its Road America race on NBCSN, which averaged a 0.21/338,000 viewers.

NASCAR’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series had a Thursday night start on the dirt at Eldora, and averaged a 0.32/498,000 viewers on FS1.