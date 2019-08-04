Run-ins, speeding penalty highlight 'eventful' afternoon for Kyle Busch

Darrell Wallace Jr. offered no post-race apology for bumping, beating and then spinning Kyle Busch at Watkins Glen.

The pair beat on each other’s doors going down the frontstretch before Wallace spun Busch going into Turn 1 on Lap 62 of Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. The Richard Petty Motorsports driver was “returning the favor” after he said Busch sent him for a spin on Lap 39 that damaged his Chevrolet.

NBC Sports caught Wallace after the race, and he explained: “I’m going to get my respect on the track, and I don’t care who it is. That’s for when guys fail to think about the young guys, I guess, or with me. I won’t put up with no s**t. So I flat-out wrecked his ass back.”

Wallace finished 28th.

Busch, meanwhile, finished 11th following an eventful afternoon. His run-in with Wallace followed a speeding penalty and a Lap 2 spin. The 2015 series champion was also hit in the rear bumper by William Byron under caution a few laps after he had put the bumper to Byron challenging for position going into the inner loop.

Of that contact, Byron’s crew chief Chad Knaus said over the team radio: “If I see the 18 come back around here without you knocking the (expletive) out of him, we’re going to have a problem.”

Rowdy had an … interesting … day at Watkins Glen. Are you Team Kyle Busch or Team William Byron?? pic.twitter.com/79uRvbhygO — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 4, 2019

Unfortunately, Byron ended up with the worst of it as Busch appeared to hit the brakes just as Byron caught up to him. The nose of the No. 24 Chevrolet required repairs, and Byron was never a factor after that as he finished 21st.

“I think if you let guys push you around and you let them know that you’re not going to let that happen ‑‑ and I think he got the worst end of the deal when Kyle brake‑checked him and knocked the front end out of the car,” said Byron’s team owner, Rick Hendrick.

“But sometimes in the heat of the battle you want to do things, and if you thought about it a little bit more maybe you’d just settle down and go finish the race. But in the heat of battle ‑‑ and I didn’t know Chad told him to — but if I’d had a radio I’d probably tell him the same thing.”

Asked about both the Wallace and Byron incidents, all Busch had to say was, “You saw it.”