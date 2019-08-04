Ricciardo to start from back of grid

Daniel Ricciardo will start the Hungarian Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of a tactical power unit penalty.

Renault has taken the opportunity to fit a full new power unit after Ricciardo dropped out early in qualifying after trying to overtake Sergio Perez at the start of his lap. The Australian was caught out by how slowly other drivers were going in the final sector before starting a timed effort and tried to go around the outside of Perez at the final corner, but the Racing Point held him off and both were compromised, dropping out in Q1.

With Ricciardo originally set to start from 18th on the grid, Renault has taken one of every power unit component — internal combustion engine, MGU-H, turbocharger, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics — that demotes him one row further back to 20th.

Lance Stroll and Robert Kubica are the two drivers to benefit from the penalty, with Stroll moving up to 18th and Kubica now due to start from 19th on the grid.