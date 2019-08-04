Castroneves fastest for Acura in Road America warm-up

Saturday’s storms have moved away, and pleasant conditions are on tap at Road America for today’s IMSA Road Race Showcase. Temperatures are expected to climb to 82 degrees, with only a 10-percent chance of precipitation.

Acura Team Penske continued its dominance of the weekend as competitors took to the green 4.048-mile circuit for a 20-minute Sunday morning warm-up. However, Helio Castroneves went to the top for the first time with a lap of 1m50.947s in the No. 7 Acura ARX-05. The No. 6 Acura, which topped all three practice sessions and qualifying, was second, with pole winner Dane Cameron turning a 1m51.151s.

Mazda Team Joest took the next two positions, with Tristan Vautier fifth fastest in the quickest Cadillac, the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports entry.

Class leaders were LMP2: James French, 1m55.863sin the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA Gibson; GTLM, Tom Blomqvist, 2m1.794s in the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTLM; and GTD, Jeroen Bleekemolen, 2m6.329s in the No. 33 Riley Motorsports Wynns Mercedes-AMG GT3.

All but two of the 35 teams participated in the green-flag session, with the No. 54 CORE autosport Nissan Ligier and the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 remaining in the paddock.

UP NEXT: Green flag for the IMSA Road Race Showcase waves 1:35 p.m. CT. The race will be stream live on the NBC Sports app, and be televised tonight on NBCSN, from 6-9 p.m. ET.