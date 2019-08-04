Blaney drops to rear for Watkins Glen start

Ryan Blaney will be the only driver dropping to the rear of the field today in the Go Bowling at the Glen.

The No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang passed post-qualifying/pre-race inspection Sunday morning. However, in taking another look at the car, the team found a bent piece in the rear that required work. Under impound rules, those are considered unapproved adjustments and Blaney will have to start from the rear of the 37-car field.

Blaney does get credit for qualifying 12th and the team keeps their pit stall selection.

All 37 cars passed inspection , and the starting line-up is official. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott, who is the defending race winner, and William Byron make up the front row.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. make up row two. Truex is the 2017 winner at Watkins Glen. Denny Hamlin, who starts sixth, enters Watkins Glen off his victory last weekend at Pocono. He is also a recent Watkins Glen winner.

The green flag at Watkins Glen is after 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.