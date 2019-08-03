Elliott fastest in final Watkins Glen practice

Chase Elliott was fastest in final Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen with a lap of 126.901 mph (69.503 seconds).

Right behind Elliott was the driver he beat at here last season, 2017 Watkins Glen winner Martin Truex Jr. who clocked in at 125.418 mph. Third quickest was Matt DiBenedetto at 125.391 mph.

Completing the top five were Michael McDowell at 125.259 mph and Kyle Busch at 125.074 mph. Busch ran the most laps in final practice at 30.

There were no issues in the final 50-minute practice.

Rounding out the top 10 were Clint Bowyer at 124.965 mph, Denny Hamlin at 124.784 mph, William Byron at 124.722 mph, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 124.717 mph, and Erik Jones at 124.652 mph.

In the 10-best-consecutive-lap average, it was Kyle Busch leading Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Larson.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 6:40 p.m. ET.