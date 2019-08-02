Preview: Trans Am invades IMS

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, kicking off the heart of its season.
Acura Team Penske came to Elkhart Lake with a goal of improving on a disappointing performance from 2018. Friday morning, the team (…)
Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes has made clear progress with the setup of its car in the wet despite a disjointed day of Friday practice at (…)
Alexander Albon said that “A silly error” was responsible for the crash that brought out a red flag at the start of the second practice (…)
Pierre Gasly played down setting the fastest time in second practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, but remains encouraged by Red Bull’s (…)
Pierre Gasly was fastest in the second practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix as rain prevented teams from doing any long (…)
After setting 23 auction records across numerous marques at its 2018 Pebble Beach auction — including the chart-topping $22 million sale (…)
Lewis Hamilton led a close first practice session from Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, but his teammate Valtteri Bottas missed out on (…)
Canadian Stewart Friesen held off Sheldon Creed by 0.728s in the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway to earn his first career NASCAR (…)
IndyCar president Jay Frye pays a visit to discuss IndyCar’s move to hybrid powertrains in 2022.
I loathe all-electric racing. The whining gearboxes and awkward chirps from screeching tires as drivers whistle by in muted anonymity. Sure, (…)
