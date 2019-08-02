Albon rues 'silly error' after FP2 crash

Alexander Albon said that “A silly error” was responsible for the crash that brought out a red flag at the start of the second practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Toro Rosso rookie dropped his left rear tire onto the grass as he attempted to turn in for the final corner and lost control instantly, sliding sideways into the barrier and heavily damaging his car. The session was stopped while the car was recovered, and Albon says he was unaware how far across the track he had positioned himself.

“Just a misjudgement, really,” Albon said. “Of course you always swing into the corner, so it’s not always easy to find the limit, but of course you want to be as wide as possible and I misjudged it. I think normally it’s always the front tire that you dip, but the front didn’t actually go onto the grass, it kind of just stayed off.

“So I had the feeling that it was fine, I didn’t feel the front drop, so the rear dropped. If you feel the front drop you can normally react to it, lock the wheel and just go straight on. But because the front didn’t drop, I didn’t even think I was on the grass. Turned in, and obviously the rear gave way [and] I went into the spin. Of course the weather didn’t help with it raining, so it was very slippery. So, just a silly error.”

Albon was running a Friday power unit and gearbox which means he should avoid any penalties on Saturday, but he admitted the incident could prove costly if qualifying is wet.

“We’ll see (how much of a setback it is), because tomorrow is meant to be raining,” he said. “If it’s raining obviously it’s not good, but if it’s dry it’s obviously not too bad. Damage-wise obviously there’s quite a lot of damage, but not a lot to report. In terms of running everyone was restricted, so we’re not far behind. So we can still continue our plan.

“In the end, we still want to maximize our dry running. There is definitely still some stuff we need to learn from our car, and we have a few things which are not quite happy with on our car in the dry. In the end I would like a dry FP3 just to learn the car a bit better, and then arrive to qualifying in the wet. But it depends on our pace to be honest, and I think in the wet we are strong, so I wouldn’t mind a wet race.”