WEC 6H Spa date changed, race contract extended

The 2020 running of the FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps has been moved forward a week to April 25, away from its traditional May date, to avoid a clash with Formula E. The Belgian circuit’s contract with the WEC has also been extended by four years.

Talks between WEC management and the track have been ongoing since May to strike a deal to keep the Belgian track on future calendars. The series has been visiting the circuit each year since its inaugural season in 2012.

In addition to the world championship event, the European Le Mans Series deal with Spa has also been extended by four years as well.

“We have always aimed to have as much stability in our schedule as possible and we are really delighted that both the WEC and European Le Mans Series will be returning to Spa for another four years,” said Gerard Neveu, CEO of the WEC.

“Providing our competitors and fans with the opportunity to visit top-class circuits and facilities such as Spa is crucial to us, and of course it is one of the drivers’ favorite places to race at, with so much history and drama. We have witnessed some incredible WEC events there, although we hope we won’t have any snow in 2020!

“By moving our 2020 TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa race forward a week we manage to avoid some clashes with other events in order to satisfy our competitors, partners, fans and media.”

Nathalie Maillet, CEO of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps added: “I welcome this extension which demonstrates the excellent collaboration between the ACO and Le Mans Endurance Management. I would also like to thank the management of these organizations for their confidence in the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. This long-term agreement will allow us to develop these two championships together on the basis of a strong, lasting and fruitful relationship.”