Perez seeking long-term Racing Point contract

Sergio Perez says he is close to agreeing a new deal to stay at Racing Point and wants to sign a long-term deal with the team.

Now in his sixth season with the team formerly known as Force India, the Mexican is out of contract at the end of the year and has often been linked with moves elsewhere during contract negotiations. Ahead of the mid-season break, Perez says he is working on extending his stay at the team and is on the verge of reaching an agreement.

“I think things are settling down; my priority will be to continue with the team,” Perez said. “It’s not done yet — we are finalizing it, but you know in Formula 1 until it’s done it’s never done. I see very good prospects for the future so I look forward to it.”

Admitting that his deals take considerable time to work out due to the involvement of a number of sponsors, Perez says he is working on a long-term stay having previously signed one-year deals to keep his options open.

“I think now the prospect and the ambitions of the team are very good. I think it will be very good to get a long-term deal here because I see that the team is going forward. I think it works both ways well, and we ideally would like to commit for a long-term deal, so hopefully we can work out the terms and everything.

“When you look around, it’s definitely a good place to be. I remember what a weekend I had last year and the administration process, so to come back here after one year and see where the team is and where the team is heading to, I feel very proud of that. I definitely have unfinished business, although I’ve been a long time with the team, I see more to come.”