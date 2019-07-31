Pocono loose lugs bring penalties

Denny Hamlin might be happier about NASCAR’s revised tire-changing rules, but his crew still didn’t escape unscathed from the penalty logbook for its winning weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin crew chief Chris Gabehart has been fined $10,000 after one unsecure lug nut was found on Hamlin’s No. 11 FedEx Toyota after the Gander RV 400. Hamlin and Gabehart held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. in a fuel mileage race for their third victory of the season.

Also fined $10,000 was Chad Johnston, the crew chief of Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. Larson finished fifth Sunday afternoon after coming from the rear of the field in a backup car, but there was also one unsecure lug nut on his car.

Meanwhile, Zachary L. Yager, who is listed as a backup jackman for Team Penske, and Brandon J. Lee, have both been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for violation of the substance abuse policy.