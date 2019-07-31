Matt Breeden named SVRA president

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that Matt Breeden, who has held executive positions in motorsports companies for over 15 years, has joined the company as its president.

“Matt has demonstrated tremendous skill in previous corporate officer roles at premier motorsports companies such as INDYCAR and Champ Car,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “The growth of SVRA has exceeded our expectations and I realized I needed a top talent like Matt to manage and grow the business. With his experience, I can focus on sponsorship development, customer relationships, and strategic initiatives such as our new Speed Tour brand and relationship with Trans Am.”

“I have been an SVRA fan since the first Brickyard Invitational in 2014,” said Breeden. “Obviously, Tony and his entire team have struck a chord with competitors, sponsors and fans. Their fast-paced growth reflects that. The Speed Tour program offers a unique and attractive platform not just in vintage racing, but mainstream motorsports as well. SVRA’s national schedule of events at iconic venues with a tremendous diversity of race car designs and engine sounds emotionally appeals to competitors, fans and sponsors.”

Breeden, who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Indianapolis-based Racetrack Engineering, LLC, is a long-time resident of the auto racing capital and will keep his office there. Prior to that he was vice president, business affairs at INDYCAR where he managed the series schedule as well as day-to-day relationships with all venues, led sanction agreement negotiations, performed due diligence for new and existing venues, and led pre-event planning and track upgrade timelines as well as providing post-event analysis. Breeden designed and led the series event review process covering all aspects, including operations, track conditions, competition, facility, marketing, communications, and television.

Breeden was also vice president and general counsel of the Champ Car World Series. He managed all legal affairs, including contracts with venues, promoters, sponsors, broadcasters, and vendors. He also was responsible for risk management, insurance, litigation, employment, and governance. In addition to a host of other responsibilities and accomplishments, Breeden represented Champ Car in its merger with INDYCAR to unify top-level North American open-wheel racing.

Breeden achieved his Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law in 2004. He is a Fellow for the Pepperdine Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology Law. He also earned a BA in Economics with a minor in Business and Accounting from the University of Redlands in 2001.