Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Askew

Image by Abbott/LAT

The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Askew

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Askew

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, fresh from his first podium for the team, and Indy Lights championship leader Oliver Askew from Andretti Autosport visit The Week In IndyCar podcast to discuss their amazing weekends in Mid-Ohio and more.

And, with silly season heating up, including rumors of McLaren and Arrow SPM partnering in 2020, show host and IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett opens the episode with a walk through some of the major developments and possibilities before welcoming Rosenqvist and Askew; then returns to answer a lot of great listener Q&A.

  • MP Silly Season (starts at 2m05s)
  • Felix Rosenqvist (starts at 34m13s)
  • Oliver Askew (starts at 1h15m05s)
  • MP Q&A (starts at 1h38m50s)

, , Indy Lights, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home