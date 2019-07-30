The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Askew
Image by Abbott/LAT
The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Askew
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
3 hours ago
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, fresh from his first podium for the team, and Indy Lights championship leader Oliver Askew from Andretti Autosport visit The Week In IndyCar podcast to discuss their amazing weekends in Mid-Ohio and more.
And, with silly season heating up, including rumors of McLaren and Arrow SPM partnering in 2020, show host and IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett opens the episode with a walk through some of the major developments and possibilities before welcoming Rosenqvist and Askew; then returns to answer a lot of great listener Q&A.
MP Silly Season (starts at 2m05s)
Felix Rosenqvist (starts at 34m13s)
Oliver Askew (starts at 1h15m05s)
MP Q&A (starts at 1h38m50s)
Felix Rosenqvist, Oliver Askew, Indy Lights, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
3hr
