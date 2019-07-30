The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Askew

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, fresh from his first podium for the team, and Indy Lights championship leader Oliver Askew from Andretti Autosport visit The Week In IndyCar podcast to discuss their amazing weekends in Mid-Ohio and more.

And, with silly season heating up, including rumors of McLaren and Arrow SPM partnering in 2020, show host and IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett opens the episode with a walk through some of the major developments and possibilities before welcoming Rosenqvist and Askew; then returns to answer a lot of great listener Q&A.