Five WeatherTech SportsCar events on '10Best' honors list

IMSA and its marquee WeatherTech SportsCar Championship have been recognized by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice as five events were named among its selection for ‘North America’s Best Motorsports Race.’

Topping the list is March’s visit to Florida for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, with the combined IndyCar/IMSA weekend at Long Beach in April ranking fourth, January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona fifth, and October’s Motul Petit Le Mans sixth. IMSA’s annual trek to Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca completed the top 10.

“This acknowledgement is the ultimate validation by our fans and a testament to the hard work we all put in to make sure the experience they have at our races is always special,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “It goes without saying this noteworthy achievement is one of the many highlights we can add to our 50th anniversary celebration.

“I want to congratulate the staffs at these events for being recognized by their fans as the best of the best. Having five races on this year’s list is evidence of IMSA’s growth not only in North America, but around the world, as the premier sports car racing series for fans and competitors.”