Cinelli joins Alfa Romeo from Ferrari as head of aero

Alfa Romeo has hired experienced Ferrari aerodynamicist Alessandro Cinelli as head of aerodynamics amid a reshuffle following the departure of Simone Resta.

Technical director Resta will return to Maranello as part of Mattia Binotto’s technical team, a move that has resulted in Jan Monchaux being promoted from head of aerodynamics into the technical director role at Alfa Romeo. To take over the position formerly held by Monchaux, Alfa has also looked to Ferrrari and signed Cinelli, who has spent 17 years in various aerodynamic roles within the team.

“I am really excited about my appointment at Sauber Motorsport and I am looking forward to the challenge of leading an extremely talented group of people as head of aerodynamics,” Cinelli said. “I join this young team with the mission to build on the solid foundations that have already been laid and to help produce results on track. I am confident we can continue on the right direction and bring even more success to the team.”

Cinelli will officially start work on August 19 after the mandatory two-week shutdown, and Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur said it was important to aim for stability given the rapid progress the team has made over the past two seasons.

“I am delighted to welcome Alessandro to Sauber Motorsport and Alfa Romeo Racing,” Vasseur said. “He joins a strong aerodynamics team and we are eager to see them continue the good work that was done so far. The recent appointments show how we continue to strengthen our structures and represent an evolution, rather than a revolution, of the system that has helped us progress in recent years.”

Cinelli was most recently head of aero within a Ferrari experimental group, and prior to joining the Scuderia in 2002 had spells as an aerodynamicist at Williams after starting his Formula 1 career at Tyrrell.