Renault truck driver hospitalized after crash

One of Renault’s truck drivers has been taken to hospital following a crash on his way to the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

Images on social media showed a Renault team truck had crashed through the central reservation on a motorway and ended up in a ditch on the opposite side of the carriageway. The team then confirmed that the incident had occurred on the M1 motorway near Gyor – around 75 miles from Budapest – on the way to the Hungaroring from Hockenheim.

“The driver, who was driving within the respected regulations, was extracted from the vehicle,” a team statement said. “He is conscious and has not suffered serious injury. He has been transported to hospital in Hungary for further checks. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.”

F1 is in the middle of back-to-back races in Germany and Hungary, a double-header that has been carried out on numerous previous seasons. The Hungarian Grand Prix is the final round before a mandatory two-week factory shutdown, with the following race in Belgium not taking place until September 1.

Both Renault cars failed to finish Sunday’s German Grand Prix, with Nico Hulkenberg crashing out of fourth place after Daniel Ricciardo retired early on with an exhaust failure.