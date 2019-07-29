NASCAR playoffs watch, post-Pocono

After seeing big swings on the playoff grid the last few weeks, things stayed relatively static after the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway.

At the top, Denny Hamlin’s third win of the season padded his playoff points total. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch also added a point to his already rich collection by winning a stage.

At the bottom, Erik Jones not only jumped up a spot but added some more to his cushion on the cutline with a second-place finish. Kyle Larson also increased his advantage, while it’s now Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman in a tie for the final spot.

Jimmie Johnson is still within striking distance to make the postseason on points as he gained five points on those above him. But for everyone else, it’s about time to win or look toward next year.

Here is the playoff grid as it currently stands with five races to go, with a reminder the grid will be reseeded at the end of the regular season when additional points are awarded to the top 10. Joey Logano is the overall championship point leader.

Kyle Busch: 4 race wins, 28 playoff points

Martin Truex Jr.: 4 race wins, 22 playoff points

Denny Hamlin: 3 race wins, 18 playoff points

Brad Keselowski: 3 race wins, 19 playoff points

Joey Logano: 2 race wins, 17 playoff points

Kevin Harvick: 1 race win, 9 playoff points

Kurt Busch: 1 race win, 6 playoff points

Chase Elliott: 1 race win, 7 playoff points

Alex Bowman: 1 race win, 5 playoff points

Aric Almirola: +94 on cutoff, 1 playoff points

Ryan Blaney: +79 on cutoff, 2 playoff points

William Byron: +62 on cutoff, 1 playoff point

Erik Jones: +39 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Kyle Larson: +37 on cutoff, 3 playoff points

Clint Bowyer: +12 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Ryan Newman: +12 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Below the cutoff line is Jimmie Johnson (-12), Daniel Suarez (-31), Paul Menard (-68), and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-88).