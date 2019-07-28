The story behind Porsche's 1989 Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

Porsche, Holbert Racing, and driver Teo Fabi made history at the 1989 CART IndyCar Series event at Mid-Ohio, where the German manufacturer captured its first win in the series.

On the 30th anniversary of the achievement, team manager Derrick Walker and March 89P-Porsche chassis designer Tino Belli take us inside the car’s unique attributes and relate how — despite making a huge mistake in the race — the team was able to reach Victory Lane.