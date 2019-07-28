The story behind Porsche's 1989 Mid-Ohio IndyCar win
Image by Dan R. Boyd
The story behind Porsche's 1989 Mid-Ohio IndyCar win
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
33 minutes ago
Porsche, Holbert Racing, and driver Teo Fabi made history at the 1989 CART IndyCar Series event at Mid-Ohio, where the German manufacturer captured its first win in the series.
On the 30th anniversary of the achievement, team manager Derrick Walker and March 89P-Porsche chassis designer Tino Belli take us inside the car’s unique attributes and relate how — despite making a huge mistake in the race — the team was able to reach Victory Lane.
VIDEO
Mid-Ohio, Porsche, IndyCar, Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
